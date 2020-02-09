Dry Sunday before several First Alert Days this week.

The First Alert is in effect for more rain in the afternoon and evening. Rain will move into the mountains in the early afternoon. Then it will move into the foothills during the afternoon and be close to Charlotte by the evening commute or soon after that. Rain will last through the night and into the day on Tuesday. That is why Tuesday is also a First Alert. There are several things to note. It will be above freezing so winter weather won’t be an issue. Severe weather doesn’t appear to be likely. Unfortunately, we don’t need light rain – much less heavy rain. That’s what we could get. With so many places already sopping wet, an additional 1-2” won’t be welcome and could cause more flooding problems.