Dry Sunday before several First Alert Days this week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is the day to get outside and take care of any damage done by the last storms before more rain arrives. If you have any leaks or drainage problems, now is the time to take care of them. We will be dry today and highs will be in the low to mid 50s.
The first part of Monday will still be dry. We will start the day in the mid 30s.
The First Alert is in effect for more rain in the afternoon and evening. Rain will move into the mountains in the early afternoon. Then it will move into the foothills during the afternoon and be close to Charlotte by the evening commute or soon after that. Rain will last through the night and into the day on Tuesday. That is why Tuesday is also a First Alert. There are several things to note. It will be above freezing so winter weather won’t be an issue. Severe weather doesn’t appear to be likely. Unfortunately, we don’t need light rain – much less heavy rain. That’s what we could get. With so many places already sopping wet, an additional 1-2” won’t be welcome and could cause more flooding problems.
It seems that we will get a little break on Wednesday. The rain chance goes down to 30% but more rain will arrive on Thursday. If we have any problems after Monday and Tuesday, they will only get worse with more rain on Thursday. That is why it has also been declared a First Alert Day. Highs all week long will be in the low to mid 60s.
Next Friday and Saturday look to be the next dry days. Highs will return to the mid 50s.
Have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
