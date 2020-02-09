Curry returns home, scores 26 as Mavs rout Hornets 116-100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to Charlotte, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 116-100 win over the Hornets.
Curry made his first 10 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers to help the Mavericks snap a two-game losing streak.
Willie Cauley-Stein added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.
Doncic missed his sixth straight game with a right ankle sprain, while Porzingis rested a sore left knee against the floundering Hornets.
Dallas led 31-10 after the first quarter and led by as many as 31 in the second half.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)