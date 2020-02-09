Columbus police searching for critical missing teenager with autism

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are requesting assistance in searching for a teenager with autism who has been reported critically missing.
Nickolas Bonilla, 16, was last seen at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 in the 3200 block of 1st Ave.
He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with fireworks written on it, blue jeans and black or grey sneakers.
He is 5′11″ and 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on Bonilla’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
