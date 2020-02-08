Teen seriously injured in drive-by shooting near pool house in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a teen was seriously injured after a drive-by shooting at a pool house parking lot in Union County Friday.
The incident happened in the Villages of Wesley Chapel pool house parking lot around 5 p.m.
Union County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for leads in connection with the apparent drive-by shooting. Witnesses described a dark-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, fleeing from the scene on Holton Drive and traveling toward Airport Road.
Deputies, first responders and EMS responded to the scene and discovered a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Officials say the victim, appearing to be in his mid-teens, was taken from the scene to the hospital. His injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance camera footage.
The victim’s identity has not been released but anyone with information about this matter is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers, 704-283-5600.
