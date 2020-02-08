Rain and snow showers today - but a dry Sunday!

By Monday, we are back to an unsettled pattern. A First Alert has been issued for the first two days of the workweek. It will be mild. Highs will be in the mid 60s. However, there is more rain in the forecast. Obviously, we don’t really need that right now. From the second half of Monday into Tuesday, rain could again be heavy at times. We get another lull on Wednesday with a much lower chance for rain before things ramp back up on Thursday. Another round of rain is likely then. Highs will remain in the low 60s.