Rain and snow showers today - but a dry Sunday!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve been through a crazy week, right?
Today won’t be terribly eventful – but it will be chilly. We will only reach the low 40s this afternoon. That’s about ten degrees below average and 20-25 degrees cooler than it was most of last week. Showers are a good possibility for the second half of the day. Snow showers are likely for the mountains. There could be light accumulations there. For everyone outside of the mountains, snow showers could mix in at times, but accumulations aren’t expected.
Many rivers are still running very high and spilling out of their banks. Flood Warnings continue to be in effect for the South Fork Catawba and Lowell, the Pee Dee River at Cheraw, the Rocky River near Norwood and the South Yadkin.
Sunday looks like the best day of the next seven. Highs will be in the mid 50s and there will be partly cloudy skies.
By Monday, we are back to an unsettled pattern. A First Alert has been issued for the first two days of the workweek. It will be mild. Highs will be in the mid 60s. However, there is more rain in the forecast. Obviously, we don’t really need that right now. From the second half of Monday into Tuesday, rain could again be heavy at times. We get another lull on Wednesday with a much lower chance for rain before things ramp back up on Thursday. Another round of rain is likely then. Highs will remain in the low 60s.
By next Friday, rain chances drop as do the temperatures. Highs will scale back to the low 50s.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
