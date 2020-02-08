Mom gets notification from WBTV weather app to take shelter during EF-1 tornado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday in Mecklenburg County, according to the National Weather service.
It’s what roared through Pineville, ripped through South Charlotte, all the way to Union County. The powerful winds whipped through neighborhoods in south Charlotte.
“I work from home, I was on a conference call and all of a sudden my phone started going off," says Kate Norton who lives in south Charlotte.
Norton says Thursday, she knew there was going to be bad weather, but she was hoping she wouldn’t actually be bracing for a tornado.
“I just didn’t want to mess around in these situations, because you see that people can lose their lives.”
Luckily, she was prepared. Norton had the WBTV First Alert Weather app on her phone.
“I got the notification," says Norton.
It was a notification for a Tornado Warning - meaning she needed to seek shelter right away.
“I ran downstairs, got in the closet and said holy cow, holy cow, and everything just started shaking," says Norton. “The whole house just groaned, and even in the laundry room, you could just hear the air being sucked out.”
Norton sheltered until she knew it was clear to leave, once the Tornado Warning had expired. When she went outside, she saw large trees, snapped like toothpicks in her neighbor’s yard.
Tree debris was everywhere. The National Weather Service would later confirm, an EF-1 tornado touched down in her area.
“God forbid if I hadn’t of had the app, cause I wasn’t watching TV at the time and it had come one house over. I don’t know what would have happened.”
Kate says her kids were at school when the storm hit. She says she wants to download the WBTV First Alert Weather App on their phones, so that they can use it and be prepared even when they’re away, just like she was.
