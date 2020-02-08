Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Short-term rentals like those listed on Airbnb are surging all over, but they loom larger in little resort areas like Lake Placid. Many residents fear the rentals are gobbling up too much of the housing market, freezing out families who want to live here. Rental owners say they're an essential cog in the local economy. Local officials are now trying to balance neighborhood concerns against the economic benefit of tourists who stay in short-term rentals. According to short-term rental data provider AirDNA, the number of Airbnb and HomeAway listings in and around Lake Placid has grown from 555 entire places to 684 in two years.