Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-DNC CHANGES
'Serious discussions' about DNC changes, top Democrat says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Democrat in Congress says the party's future under Tom Perez is under scrutiny amid fallout from the Iowa caucus and the winnowing of the presidential primary field to the exclusion of candidates of color. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina stopped short of saying Perez must go as leader of the Democratic National Committee. But he said there are “some serious discussions” happening on Capitol Hill about what should happen at the DNC. Clyburn is the third-ranking House Democrat. He made the comments during an interview Friday with C-SPAN's “Newsmakers.”
ELECTION 2020-SOUTH CAROLINA
Black lawmakers demand Biden disavow surrogate's comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Black lawmakers in South Carolina are calling on former Vice President Joe Biden to disavow statements from a longtime friend and campaign surrogate that they say are racist. Members of the Legislative Black Caucus called on Biden to distance himself from state Sen. Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday. Harpootlian had tweeted about Federal Election Commission filings showing Black Caucus Chairman Jerry Govan receiving "almost $50,000" from Steyer's campaign, and he referred to Steyer as "Mr. Money Bags." The Black Caucus contends Hartpootlian was suggesting that Govan could be bought. Harpootlian dismisses that characterization of his remarks. Biden's campaign says Harpootlian "does not speak for the Biden campaign.”
PRESIDENTIAL ROAD DEBATE
SC lawmakers reject naming interchange for Trump or Obama
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small group of South Carolina lawmakers has killed competing bills that would have named one of the state's busiest intersections after either President Donald Trump or former President Barack Obama. Members of the House Invitations and Memorial Resolutions Committee agreed Thursday that naming roads for living people is dangerous when behavior and reputations can change. Both resolutions dealt with the Interstate 85 and 385 interchange in Greenville. None of the lawmakers who suggested presidential names represent Greenville County. A Republican Greenville County lawmaker suggested naming the intersection for Greenville police Officer Allen Jacobs, who died in the line of duty in 2016.
JUVENILE PRISON PROBLEMS
SC juvenile prison director promises to improve conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The leader of South Carolina's juvenile prisons is promising to work with federal officials who determined young inmates civil rights are being violated. The report from the U.S. Department of Justice says South Carolina officials fail to protect young prisoners from fights, force them to spend days or weeks in isolation for minor offenses and fail to get them mental health when they threaten to harm themselves. Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough pointed out the problems started before he took over the agency, but also said Thursday all of that is unacceptable.
AP-US-RESORT-RENTAL-DISPUTE
So goes the neighborhood? Resort wrestles with rental rise
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Short-term rentals like those listed on Airbnb are surging all over, but they loom larger in little resort areas like Lake Placid. Many residents fear the rentals are gobbling up too much of the housing market, freezing out families who want to live here. Rental owners say they're an essential cog in the local economy. Local officials are now trying to balance neighborhood concerns against the economic benefit of tourists who stay in short-term rentals. According to short-term rental data provider AirDNA, the number of Airbnb and HomeAway listings in and around Lake Placid has grown from 555 entire places to 684 in two years.
MULTIPLE DUI CHARGES-JUDGE
Judge charged with second DUI offense after crash injuries 3
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina magistrate crashed head-on into a truck and has been charged with his second driving under the influence offense. Magistrate Jacob Gillens of Eutawville was charged with first-offense driving under the influence. S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says Gillens was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 31. Gillens was driving north on U.S. Highway 301 when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a truck head-on. The truck's passengers and Gillens were hospitalized with minor injuries. Gillens has pending charges of first-offense driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration and violating the state’s ABC law. Gillens attorney says he has no comment on the pending case or Gillens' recent charge.