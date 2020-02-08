Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has spent the last few seasons chasing NASCAR history. He is tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with seven Cup Series titles and has been on a quest to claim the record with No. 8. But as he heads into his final full season of NASCAR, Johnson says he does not want the pressure of “Chasing 8” following him all year. He says he wants to have fun and enjoy himself. Johnson will be on the track Saturday at Daytona International Speedway preparing for the season-opening Daytona 500.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's first task after his team's national title loss last month was crystal clear: Make sure his players weren't crushed by defeat. After all, a good chunk of the roster including quarterback Trevor Lawrence had never lost a college game before falling to LSU 42-25 to end a 29-game win streak. Swinney spent time watching Lawrence and other interact with assistant coaches and teammates and came away impressed with their focus on what's next. That's carried over into the past month as Clemson prepares to start its program of winter workouts and soon after spring practice.
UNDATED (AP) — One of the biggest rivalries in college basketball will be played at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina when No. 7 Duke visits the Tar Heels. But the meeting Saturday is unlike any in recent memory with North Carolina having only escaped the ACC basement because co-cellar dwellers Miami and Wake Forest lost on Wednesday night. The Tar Heels hope top scorer Cole Anthony will continue rounding into form in his third game back from knee surgery. So far that hasn't been the case as Roy Williams' team has lost both games since Anthony's return.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina A&T is moving out of the conference of historically black colleges that it helped form nearly 50 years ago to the Big South Conference. The school's trustees voted on Friday to leave the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference on June 30, 2021, and move to the Big South the next day. University leaders say A&T is making the move primarily to help student-athletes by significantly reducing time spent traveling to games. Though the Big South's three football-only schools are in Alabama, Georgia and New Jersey, the conference's 11 current full-time members are all located in the Carolinas and Virginia.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Hughes has found a home at Syracuse. The native of Beacon, New York, transferred after his freshman year at East Carolina and is thriving in his second year playing for Orange coach Jim Boeheim. Hughes leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring at just over 19 points per game and has combined with sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim to form the most prolific long-range shooting duo among the Power Five conferences. They've combined for 137 3-pointers in 22 games. Hughes was named a finalist this week for the Julius Erving Award, presented annually to the top small forward in men's college basketball.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Highly regarded, five-star defensive tackle Jordan Burch has ended the suspense and joined South Carolina. The school says it has received Burch's letter of intent to play football for the Gamecocks. The announcement ends a drama-filled time for the highest prospect in coach Will Muschamp's five recruiting classes with the Gamecocks. Burch committed to South Carolina in December, but did not officially sign. He was part of a signing ceremony with several teammates at his high school Wednesday, yet again had not officially sent in his letter of intent to South Carolina.