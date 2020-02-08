Big swings in Charlotte weather – from tornadoes to snowfall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After four confirmed tornadoes ripped across our region Thursday, and torrential rains have led to ongoing river flooding, now we are quickly pivoting to snow in the forecast, some of which could show up near Charlotte again over the weekend.
With cold air back in the saddle again across the Carolinas, snowfall is wasting no time in showing up again in the mountains and for the second time in about a week, we may see some snow in the air again close to Charlotte. Accumulations by Saturday night could reach four inches around the peaks, and an inch or so closer to the populated towns.
But like last Friday a week ago, snow will likely fall outside of the mountains Saturday afternoon as a patch of precipitation rolls across the region. So yes, don’t be shocked if you see some snow around Charlotte again tomorrow, but with highs around 40, no accumulation is in the cards. If everything came together, we could see a light dusting across the foothills.
Sunday will be mainly sunny and milder again with highs in the upper 50s, but rain roars right back into the picture later Monday and into Tuesday again. We’ve already posted First Alert Days to highlight the disruptive weather. Shower activity may continue to linger in our region even through Wednesday and Thursday next week too!
Make the best of your weekend!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
