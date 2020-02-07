Woman, child, horses and goats rescued from flooded farm in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Emergency crews in York County Friday morning worked to rescue a woman and a child - as well as horses and goats - from a flooded farm near Rock Hill.
The rescue operation began around 10 a.m. at a farm on Charley Horse Road near the Catawba River. The York County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Animal Care & Control, Carolina Dive and Rescue and firefighters all worked together using boats and other equipment to bring the stranded people and animals across the water.
YCSO tweeted photos and updates on the crews’ progress until the very last horse was brought to safety.
