Winthrop overcomes Campbell for 13th straight win, 62-53

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Chase Claxton came off the bench to score 10 of his 12 points in the second half and help Winthrop earn a 62-53 win over Campbell, the Eagles’ 13th consecutive victory.
D.J. Burns had 11 points for Winthrop. Micheal Anumba added 10 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:27 remaining.
Cory Gensler had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Fighting Camels (11-12, 2-9).
