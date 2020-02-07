WBTV’s Steve Crump to be inducted into Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV veteran journalist Steve Crump has won regional Emmy awards, produced dozens of important documentaries and was named the 2016 “Journalist of the Year” by the National Association of Black Journalists.
But his most important achievement may be his most recent one.
“It’s an incredible honor," said Steve Crump on Friday afternoon reacting to the news he was selected to the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, calling his selection “a wonderful blessing.”
Crump will enter the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame alongside a Pulitzer Prize winner, a Washington Post columnist, and one of Kentucky’s longest-tenured sports reporters.
This year’s induction ceremony for the 40th class of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame will be held March 31 at the University of Kentucky.
“When you look at people who’s shoulders you stand upon... it’s an honor not to be taken lightly," said Crump, referencing journalism heavyweights Diane Sawyer (‘93), Monica Kaufman (’01) and Nick Clooney ('01) who have already been inducted to the elite group of media members.
For nearly 40 years, Crump has been telling you stories from around the world and into every corner of the Carolinas, covering both the big picture and small.
He’s taught us about history and the Civil Rights Movement, often giving voice to the voiceless. The awards he’s accumulated for his work could fill a room.
In February 2019, he received a Regional Emmy Award for a documentary remembering the tragic events of the Orangeburg Massacre in South Carolina.
The documentary reexamined the Orangeburg community’s development since 1968, the year when three students were killed and 28 others were injured when troopers opened fire on protesters following racial conflict over African American college students who wanted to integrate what was then an all-white bowling alley.
Crump was recognized as National Association of Black Journalists’ (NABJ) first Journalist of the Year Award recipient in July 2016 for his exceptional coverage of the tragic Mother Emmanuel Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.
“To be recognized as the first recipient in a newly-created category is simply amazing and humbling,” said Crump said at the time. “It is recognition not to be taken lightly, because it comes from so many of my colleagues and peers in a profession I value deeply.”
Crump sat down with WBTV’s Jamie Boll two years later to publicly discuss his battle with colon cancer.
Steve returned to WBTV after a nine-month leave of absence with a focus on telling stories that impact the Charlotte community.
“Let me thank the viewers - for your prayers, your thoughts, your gifts, your cards, your well-wishes - as we continue to go through this journey,” Steve said. “I could not have done it, could not have remained this positive, could not have gotten to this destination without the help of you guys.”
A surgical procedure to remove the cancer led to a serious MRSA infection, which caused him to be in the hospital for 51 days. For a time, Steve was on dialysis, breathing through a ventilator and using feeding tubes.
This year’s 10 inductees to the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame are:
- Barbara Bailey, longtime anchor and reporter who has served four decades at WKYT-27 in Lexington;
- Steve Crump, a reporter with WBTV News in Charlotte, North Carolina, who is also a documentary film producer;
- Maxine Cheshire, a Harlan, Kentucky, native who had a distinguished career as the author of the “VIP” column in The Washington Post;
- Ronnie Ellis, a veteran newspaper reporter who most recently served as Frankfort, Kentucky, correspondent for Community Newspaper Holdings Inc.;
- Michael Hedges, deputy editor of the AARP Bulletin and former Washington, D.C., newspaper editor and investigative reporter and international reporter;
- Maria Henson, associate vice president at Wake Forest University and a former newspaper editor and editorial writer whose work at the Lexington Herald-Leader and Sacramento Bee resulted in Pulitzer Prizes;
- Rachel Platt, director of community engagement for the Frazier History Museum and a former reporter and news anchor with WHAS-11 in Louisville, Kentucky;
- Mike Scogin, longtime president and publisher of the Georgetown (Kentucky) News-Graphic;
- Russell Shain, a Lexington native and retired journalism educator whose career included serving as dean of the Arkansas State University College of Communications; and
- Jerry Tipton, who has been a sports writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader since 1981, including almost 40 years covering University of Kentucky men’s basketball.
Created by the University of Kentucky Journalism Alumni Association in 1981, the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame honors achieving journalists who are Kentucky natives or have spent a significant portion of their careers working for Kentucky media organizations. More than 200 individuals, both with and without formal ties to UK, have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is housed in the School of Journalism and Media within the College of Communication and Information at the University of Kentucky.
The 2020 induction ceremony will be held at noon ET March 31 at UK’s Gatton Student Center.
