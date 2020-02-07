Union County declares State of Emergency due to flooding concerns

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County declared a State of Emergency Thursday due to flooding concerns.
According to a tweet from Union County officials, this declaration gives the Union County Sheriff the authority to close roads impacted by flooding.
Union County officials provided a list of more than 20 roads in the area affected by flooding on Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch was issued in the county until 12 a.m.
Drivers are advised to avoid roads impacted by flooding.
“If you see a flooded road, do not attempt to drive through it. If you see a road closed, do not drive around barricades,” a press release read.
Union County Emergency Management set up a temporary hotline to answer non-emergency questions from residents regarding this weather event: 704-292-2550.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.