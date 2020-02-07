Union County declares State of Emergency due to flooding concerns

Union County declared a State of Emergency Thursday due to flooding concerns.
By WBTV Web Staff | February 6, 2020 at 9:34 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 9:35 PM

According to a tweet from Union County officials, this declaration gives the Union County Sheriff the authority to close roads impacted by flooding.

Union County officials provided a list of more than 20 roads in the area affected by flooding on Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch was issued in the county until 12 a.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid roads impacted by flooding.

“If you see a flooded road, do not attempt to drive through it. If you see a road closed, do not drive around barricades,” a press release read.

Union County Emergency Management set up a temporary hotline to answer non-emergency questions from residents regarding this weather event: 704-292-2550.

