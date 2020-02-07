Thousands left without power following severe storms in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of Charlotte residents woke up without power Friday morning after severe storms swept through the area Thursday.
According to Duke Energy’s Outage map, at least 18,000 people were without power as of Friday morning, and more than 50,000 across the Carolinas.
Cews plan to assess damage left behind from the storms after Mecklenburg County was under a Tornado Warning Thursday.
Matthews and south Charlotte were especially hit hard, with downed trees and scattered debris in the roads.
Officials confirmed a tornado touched down in nearby Kannapolis.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Operations Center (EOC), in partnership with the American Red Cross, activated two emergency shelter locations, one in Matthews and one in Charlotte, in response to the severe weather.
“Yesterday’s severe storm activity caused significant damage and power outages across the Carolinas,” Duke Energy posted. “Our crews have begun making repairs and are still assessing damage in the hardest hit regions.”
Multiple schools in the WBTV viewing area were either closed or delayed Friday due to power outages, flooding and gusty winds.
Duke Energy says they will provide an update on estimated restoration times by noon Friday.
