‘There was a reason I was there to help her out’: Man recalls moments tree crushed car on Park Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Video recorded from a camera on the dashboard of a vehicle shows the moments a tree fell on top of a car on Park Road in Charlotte Thursday.
Diego De La Cruz said he was picking his daughter up from school and decided to record video of his drive because the weather was so bad.
“As soon as I picked up my daughter, a bunch of lightning started to struck down and I knew something was going to happen so I started filming my ride home,” explained De La Cruz.
He said that just minutes after picking up his daughter, the incident with the tree happened as he was driving along Park Road.
“We’re driving down on Park Road and I see this tree just falling and I’m like, ‘oh my goodness’ you know, I’m about to get hit. It actually hit the vehicle coming down towards my daughter’s school,” explained De La Cruz.
He said he was shocked by what had happened. His video shows him stopping and getting out of his own vehicle to check on the woman who had a tree come crashing down on her SUV.
“The lady was very shocked. I helped her out of the vehicle and I took her home,” explained De La Cruz.
He said the woman did not appear to be injured, and lived near the site where the tree fell so the ride to her house was not a long one.
“I feel like there’s a reason everything happens and there was a reason I was there to help her out so I hope that she’s doing well and she gets her car situated,” said De La Cruz.
He said the woman’s SUV definitely appeared to be damaged by the tree that fell. De La Cruz said the woman thanked him for the ride once they arrived at her home.
