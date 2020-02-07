Strong storms, tornado leave damage across North Carolina

GROVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people are still cleaning up and assessing the damage after strong storms, producing at least three tornadoes, swept through the Carolinas on Thursday.
Susan Bridges had never been in a storm quite like it.
”It was time to pray,” she said on Friday.
Just 24 hours earlier she was in her home on Dixon School Road in Cleveland County when a burst of wind came through. It shook her house and sent two trees crashing on top of it. She’s OK, but the house is not. She is still awaiting assessment of damage and what insurance might do to rebuild.
Officials did confirm that a EF-2 tornado with 130 mph winds did touch down near Dixon School Road.
A few miles away on Lavender Road, a concrete bridge lost a section into Buffalo Creek. Debris had pounded the the bridge at the height of the floodwaters and that section gave way. There is no word yet on when DOT will make repairs.
A detour has been set up in the meantime. But in other spots where bridges were lost, there are no detours.
In Burke and Lincoln counties, there are private bridges that washed away in the storm. At one along Highway 18 in Burke County, Jamie Stacey had to wade through chilly water Friday to get to a point where she could get a ride to town.
“You have to do what you have to do to take care of your babies,” she said.
In Lincoln County, Virginia Ravels is stuck on the wrong side of a deep washout.
“I can’t drive home, can’t take my husband to the doctor, I can’t do nothing,” she said.
The gravel road is considered a private road and the DOT will not be helping to repair the washout. Residents had been trying to upgrade the road in hopes of petitioning the state to take it over this year but now the washout will add more to what they have to spend.
“People here can’t afford it,” said Virginia.
Those affected by the storm say they will find a way to get through it all.
“It’s bad," said Susan Bridges, "but we’ll be OK.”
