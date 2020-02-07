Storm rips roof off home in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several homes in North Myrtle Beach sustained damage in Thursday night’s storm.
According to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, a home in the 2400 block of N. Ocean Boulevard had a portion of its roof blown off.
The occupants of the home were not injured. Officials say the home suffered no other damage.
“The remaining debris we located overnight was from patio/deck furniture as well as trash containers,” North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said on their Facebook page. “Other homes also had some vinyl siding and/or roof flashing removed but nothing beyond cosmetic damages were noted.”
