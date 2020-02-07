Sources: Several people being monitored for coronavirus in Meck County, no indication of infection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Health Officials are monitoring several people for possible novel coronavirus, sources tell WBTV, but there is no indication of infection.
The sources said the people are not originally from Mecklenburg County but have been through China’s Wuhan District, where the virus was first reported in 2019. They are being monitored as a precaution.
The sources added that there is no indication that anyone from the county has been diagnosed with the infectious disease.
The sources added that the people being monitored are being quarantined.
WBTV has reached out to Mecklenburg County health officials for more information.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.