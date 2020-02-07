Second suspect arrested in Hickory murder case

Steven Staples (Source: Hickory Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 7, 2020 at 10:24 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 10:24 AM

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man being sought in a Hickory murder case has been identified and arrested.

Andres Osbaldo Moscotte was shot and killed outside his Hickory home on 22nd Street NE near Highland Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on January 23.

Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, 22, turned himself in several days after the shooting and was served with a warrant for first-degree murder.

Police were asking for public’s help identifying a second man wanted in connection to Moscotte’s killing. Friday, police announced they had arrested 30-year-old Steven Razelle Staples. Staples, of Charlotte, was served a warrant for first-degree murder.

According to the report, Moscotte’s girlfriend told police that Moscotte had walked outside to speak to someone.

She looked outside and saw Moscotte talking to a stocky black male with dark clothing and a dark-colored mask covering his nose and mouth. When it sounded like the two were fighting, the girlfriend locked herself in a bedroom.

She told police she then heard at least two people come into the house for a brief time before they left. Once they were gone, she left the bedroom and found Moscotte lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound.

Moscotte’s car was missing from the driveway, the report states, but was found crashed on D Avenue SE a short time later.

Police say it appears the suspect knew Moscotte and “targeted him for a robbery.”

Anyone with additional information should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

