Second man charged with murder of two people found in car down embankment in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have charged a second man with murder in the deaths of two people who were found dead inside a car down an embankment.
Steven Staples, 30, is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, armed robbery, first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony breaking and entering.
Everett Connor, 32, was arrested on the same charges in late January.
The victims were found on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 11, after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a vehicle spotted down an embankment on Atando Avenue, east of Statesville Avenue and Interstate 77.
A man and woman - identified as 35-year-old Siojvon Joseph and Asa Shannon - were dead from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle, investigators say.
During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Connor as a suspect in the case. According to an affidavit, a home where the cellphones last pinged for Joseph and Shannon was searched after their killing. The home appeared to be ransacked and had blood in several rooms and in the hallway, the affidavit read.
Cell phones belonging to Joseph and Shannon were also found in the front yard of the home and the front door was unlocked, officials said. Police also reported finding .40 caliber discharged cartridge casings inside the vehicle, a Range Rover.
Investigators have not said what evidence led to Staples’ arrest, but on the same day CMPD announced his charges in this case, Hickory Police also said Staples was being charged with murder in the death of a man who was shot outside his Catawba County home.
Officials have not said if the two cases could be related.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.