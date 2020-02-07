3 rescued after driving around barricades onto flooded road in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord fire officials rescued three people after they drove around barricades onto a flooded road Thursday night.
According to the Concord Fire Department, the incident happened just before 8 p.m.
Officials did not say what road the incident happened on, but fire officials did post on Facebook about flooding on Cox Mill Road, Poplar Tent Road and south of Cox Mill High School.
The three people are safe following the fire department rescue.
“Folks, there are plenty of alternate routes in Concord! We have barricades up for a reason and your life is more precious than a few minutes in the car,” the fire department tweeted.
