Rain moving out but flooding and high winds continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the rain continues to move east and away from our region overnight, the threat from flooding is far from over and to make matters worse the strong wind field around this large scale storm system has prompted a high wind advisory across our entire coverage area through Friday. So while brighter skies are on the way back Friday, the danger of falling trees remains with the saturated ground, weaker root systems and wind gusts to around 40 mph.