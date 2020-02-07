Rain moving out but flooding and high winds continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the rain continues to move east and away from our region overnight, the threat from flooding is far from over and to make matters worse the strong wind field around this large scale storm system has prompted a high wind advisory across our entire coverage area through Friday. So while brighter skies are on the way back Friday, the danger of falling trees remains with the saturated ground, weaker root systems and wind gusts to around 40 mph.
Friday morning will start off with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s. Clearing skies develop Friday night, with temperatures cooling into the upper 20s into Saturday morning. The NC mountains may see enough cold air tonight, that a changeover to snow is looking more likely during the day on Friday.
Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few rain showers possible, and chilly temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
Sunday will feature some improvement, with more sunshine developing, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Milder temperatures will develop Monday through Wednesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Scattered rain showers will be possible early next week, with Tuesday having the best chance for rain.
Stay safe and use caution if you have to travel tonight!
