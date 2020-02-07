Portion of S. Tryon St. closed in both directions after vehicle strikes pole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A section of S. Tryon Street was closed in both directions Friday after a vehicle struck a utility pole, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of S. Tryon and Worthington Avenue, near West Boulevard just south of uptown Charlotte.
CMPD did not reveal many details, but said the road was closed in both directions due to the wreck. They asked drivers to use an alternate route.
There is no word on how long the road is expected to be closed. CMPD said in a release, “we are at the mercy of Duke Energy on this one.”
Officials have not said what may have caused the crash or if any injuries were reported.
No further information has been released.
