NWS confirms EF-1 tornado near Pineville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An EF-1 tornado with 95 mph winds was confirmed just west of Pineville on the state line Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday.
“We saw tornado damage," NWS officials said.
The tornado traveled east into Matthews and barely into the northern part of Union County, roughly 17 miles total. NWS says there was mostly tree damage, with some structural damage.
“We have several tornadoes a year across the Carolinas," NWS said.
Another EF-1 tornado was confirmed by the NWS in Spartanburg with maximum winds of 110 mph. “We still have a lot to look at today," Trisha Palmer with NWS said.
NWS is sending one team to survey damage in the north part of Meckelnrbug, Cabarrus and Rowan counties, while a second team will head to the counties of Gaston, Cleveland and Lincoln.
Reports of downed trees, flooded roads and damaged homes came in from every corner of the WBTV viewing area. Two deaths in the Carolinas were blamed on the severe weather. A driver was killed when a falling tree struck their vehicle in York County and a man hydroplaned off the road into a creek in Gaston.
“We had a lot of tornado warnings yesterday… we were very busy," Palmer said.
The NWS saw additional damage along Park Road in Charlotte and in Matthews.
Close to 15,000 power outages were reported in Mecklenburg County Thursday night, according to the Duke Energy outage map. That number jumped to 20,000 by Friday morning.
Flash Flood Warnings were in effect for Anson, Chester, Gaston, Richmond, Stanly, Union, and York counties through Friday morning.
A voluntary evacuation was called for areas along South Fork River in Gaston County due to flooding threats.
A Tornado Watch was in effect for the counties of Mecklenburg Rowan, Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Richmond, Rutherford, Stanly, Union, Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster, and York through 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Charlotte-Douglas International Airport issued a “Shelter in Place” and said the FAA evacuated the tower.
A tornado touched down in Kannapolis, city officials confirmed around 12:30 p.m.
In Catawba County, a State of Emergency was issued at 12:30 p.m. due to excessive rainfall.
“The excessive rainfall has resulted in severe flooding, infrastructure damage, hazardous travel conditions and the potential for widespread power outages for residents in the County,” officials announced. “The declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners.”
Multiple area schools dismissed early due to flooding and tornado concerns. Many schools closed Friday as well.
Multiple roads were flooded and trees downed across the area.
A front continued to slowly move across the Carolinas, bringing gusty winds Friday. Flooding along creeks, streams, and rivers is slow to recede.
Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few rain showers possible, and chilly temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
Sunday will feature some improvement, with more sunshine developing, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Milder temperatures will develop Monday through Wednesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Scattered rain showers will be possible early next week, with Tuesday having the best chance for rain.
