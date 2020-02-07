N.C. man accused of killing 76-year-old mother after body found in wooded area

YADKINVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Yadkin County man was arrested and charged with murder in the death of his own mother whose body was found in a wooded area in 2018.
The investigation began on Sept. 11, 2018, when deputies received a call asking to check on the welfare of 76-year-old Pattie Ball Nixon. While trying to locate Nixon, the deputies went to her last known destination - the home of her son, 55-year-old Patrick Harding Cleary, on Faith Lane in Yadkinville.
Nixon and her vehicle, deputies say, were initially nowhere to be found.
After further investigation, the report states, Nixon’s body was found in a wooded area on the Faith Ln. property. Her vehicle was later found in Davie County.
More than a year later and after an autopsy was performed, investigators charged Cleary with felony murder in Nixon’s death. Officials have not said how the mother was killed or released a possible motive for the crime.
Cleary was also arrested back in 2013 after he was accused of using a machete to hold a family member hostage for hours.
After being charged with murder in his mother’s death, Cleary was taken to the Yadkin County Detention Center where he is being held without bond. He is due in court on Feb. 10.
Anyone with further information about the case should call the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at 336-679-4217.
