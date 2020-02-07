NWS confirms tornadoes in Rowan, Cabarrus counties

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado with 125 mph winds touched down in Kannapolis and an EF-0 tornado with 85 mph winds touched down near Gold Hill Thursday.
The EF-2 tornado in Kannapolis touched down near Lane Street and the Interstate 85 Exit, the city of Kannapolis confirmed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The tornado snapped and uprooted numerous trees. Several homes and the awning of a service station were also damaged in this tornado. No injuries were reported but there is property damage and downed power lines.
The EF-0 tornado near Gold Hill developed near the intersection of Old Beatty Ford Road and St. Stephens Church Road south of Gold Hill. A small barn was damaged, some trees were snapped and uprooted here as well. The tornado snapped and uprooted trees as it moved east.
The National Weather Service has confirmed a total of four tornadoes touched down in the WBTV viewing area Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.