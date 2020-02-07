Major cleanup underway in Cabarrus County after possible tornado touched down

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - People in Cabarrus County are cleaning up after a possible tornado touched down near the county line. The storm uprooted trees, damaged dozens of homes and businesses and caused significant flooding. Some of the worst of it seemed to be on Old Salisbury-Concord Road, where a handful of houses had major roof damage.
Incredibly, no one was injured although several houses had holes in their roofs and one roof was completely ripped off. A teenager hid in a closet under the stairs with his cat during the storm. When he came out, the roof was gone.
Now homeowners are trying to figure out what the next steps are saying it’s overwhelming to look at their homes and assess the damage.
“Where do we start,” asked Robbie Fitzpatrick whose roof was damaged in the storm. “Yeah, it’s been crazy.”
On Friday afternoon, most of the homeowners hadn’t yet talked to an insurance agent in person, some were having a hard time getting companies to come out and tarp their homes.
“We’re trying to figure out where were gonna live for the next month or two months or so," he said.
But they’re all thankful nobody was hurt.
“Just thankful no one was in the house,” he said.
Homeowners were working to clean up what they could as they waited for instruction from insurance agencies. Many already concerned about what their lives will look like for the next few months. One resident told our reporter at the scene that the insurance agency asked if they’d be able to get out of a hotel in the next two days.
“It’s things you see on TV and movies and stuff and you don’t think you’ll ever go through and here it is,” the resident said.
Across town, major roads are still closed due to flooding.
Mathew Moore lives across the road from Stough Road which is completely flooded in water. He says he’s never seen it that flooded before. In fact, last night he watched as a work truck attempted to drive through the flood water, even though the road was closed, and watched the driver get struck.
“Search and rescue team came out with a raft and got the guys out of the vehicle with a raft and brought them back to this side," he said.
NC DOT says more than 70 roads were closed in Anson, Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties.
