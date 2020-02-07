Lincoln County business floods, cars submerged in several feet of water

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Flooding in Lincoln County caused a creek to overflow into the parking lot of a local business. Water rose so high at Rod and Truck Design on Gastonia Highway that customers’ cars were submerged in several feet of water.
Employees were forced to cut the power off and evacuate Thursday afternoon. They told WBTV the water rose in about seven minutes.
“Crazy day in Lincoln County,” customer Lorie Wrenn said.
Lorie Wrenn is one of several customers who stopped by to pick up her truck.
“A door was broken on it so we were just going to have it fixed," she said. "We just brought it here two days ago.”
She didn't know it wouldn't be going anywhere.
“That’s his livelihood," she said of her husband’s truck. "That’s his own business so that truck means a lot to us.”
Making matters worse, a shipping container got loose in the flood waters.
“As the water rose it picked the container up and it kinda floated down that way where all the water was converging on that waterway and it kind of clogged it up a little bit,” Tommy Smith, a friend of the business owner, said.
Crews had to pull it out so the water could keep moving. Within two hours, the water receded.
“It will be a matter of assessing the damage now that the water is down in the next coming days," Smith said. "Can’t even turn the power on right now.”
Tommy Smith says the parking lot is prone to flooding, but never like this.
“Hopefully insurance," he said. "Hopefully.”
Out of the rushing waters, Wrenn gained a clear perspective.
“Just gotta be happy it’s not us underwater, nobody’s hurt,” she said.
The owner of this business says there’s likely $250,000 in damages. He spent the day contacting customers to let them know what happened to their cars.
