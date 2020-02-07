6 injured after flight from Charlotte to Knoxville encounters turbulence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a flight from Charlotte to Knoxville encountered turbulence Friday.
American Airlines officials say American Eagle flight 5634, operated by PSA Airlines, encountered turbulence en route to Knoxville on Friday morning. Officials say the seatbelt sign was illuminated at the time of the turbulence.
The flight departed Charlotte at 12:13 a.m. and took off from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport at 12:35 a.m. The Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft landed safely in Knoxville at 1:13 a.m. and taxied to the gate.
A total of six passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There were 70 passengers on the plane as well as four crew members, including two pilots and two flight attendants.
"Our focus is on taking care of passengers and crew members who may have been injured, and our team is reaching out to all customers on flight 5634. We are also working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding this incident,” A statement from American Airlines read.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.