Flu outbreak forces Ashe County Schools to close Friday

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A flu outbreak is forcing Ashe County Schools to close on Friday, Feb. 7.
According to the school’s website, the increase in the outbreak of the flu at all schools has forced the closure.
Schools will be closed for students and staff and there will not be any sports activities in our schools Thursday nights-Sunday, including anything with parks and recreations.
Officials say sports activities outside the county are allowed “if that county still wants to host the event knowing our flu situation.”
“Please take this three-day opportunity to help us prevent the spread of the flu. Take care and let’s hope by Monday everyone is feeling much better,” a message on the website reads.
