Flooding in foothills continues

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A day of flooding is still not over in the foothills. Though water was receding in many areas Thursday evening, people along Lookout Shoals Lake were scrambling to move belongings to higher ground.
The lake level was close to five feet above flood stage by 9 p.m. and still rising, according to one resident. That could mean water is inside some homes around the lake.
Duke Energy had tried to push water through the system of lakes to lower the levels and minimize flooding.
Lookout Shoals Lake down to 95 feet on Wednesday. Then Thursday’s heavy rains moved in. Elsewhere, assessments will be made Friday on road damage and other issues.
Several roads remained closed across the foothills due to washouts and other issues.
In Conover, Lyle Creek went out of its banks and into one neighborhood. Water lapped at the back of some homes and even surrounded another.
Some crawl spaces were flooded but water did not get into homes. A few people were evacuated but most were back home Thursday evening.
