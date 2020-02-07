First Alert: Ongoing flooding and blustery conditions today may bring down more trees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The primary concern today will be wind gusts up to 40 mph and floodwaters that will be slow to recede.
There are many power outages across the WBTV area and with gusty winds in the forecast, crews may be hampered in their repair efforts. Still, rain chances are much lower today with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.
Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today versus the rest of this week, holding in the upper 40s to lower 50s throughout the day. In the mountains, the weather story is a little different. It will be windy and cold there with readings holding in the 30s with scattered snow showers.
Clear, brisk and cold tonight with lows falling back into the 20s.
As for the weekend, we’ll start with sunshine Saturday but end with more clouds. And, as a weak front blows through, there could be a shower of rain or even wet snow during the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday will be chilly as well with highs in the 40s. A short-lived period of drier returns Sunday with plenty of sunshine and afternoon readings in the mid to upper 50s.
Unfortunately, more rain is forecast to return late Monday and it will likely continue into Tuesday - a first alert day - with highs both days in the 60s.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
