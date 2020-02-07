Emergency shelters activated in Mecklenburg County after storm ravages area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are activating two emergency shelters in Mecklenburg County after storms ravaged the area Thursday.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Operations Center (EOC), in partnership with the American Red Cross, is activating two emergency shelter locations, one in Matthews and one in Charlotte, in response to the severe weather.
Close to 15,000 power outages were reported in Mecklenburg County Thursday night, according to the Duke Energy outage map. Duke Energy officials say crews will continue to work through the evening and will have estimated restorations times by noon Friday.
The Naomi Drenan Recreation Center located at 750 Beal Street in Charlotte and the Crews Recreation Center located at 1201 Crews Road in Matthews, will open to the public as emergency shelters at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Both shelter locations are open to all members of the public and capable of receiving pets.
“As a reminder, residents are urged to stay indoors and off the roads. If travel is necessary, residents should be alert for downed trees and powerlines, as well as flooded roadways. Do not attempt to drive through standing water. Report a downed tree or other non-life-threatening issues by calling 311 or through the CLT+ app. Download the app for Android or iOS. In the case of an emergency, dial 911 immediately,” a press relase read.
