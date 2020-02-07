EF-2 tornado with 130 mph winds touched down in Cleveland, Gaston counties, NWS confirms

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado with 130 mph winds touched down in Cleveland and Gaston counties Thursday.
The tornado was confirmed to have touched down south of Kings Mountain on Thursday, Feb. 6 around 11 a.m.
The tornado began near the intersection of Battleground Road and I-85. Trees were snapped and uprooted along the path as it moved east to near the intersection of Dixon School Road and Bethlehem Road.
Homes were damaged and high tension electrical transmission towers were blown down.
The NWS says this damage suggests wind speeds of 130 mph.
The tornado weakened as it moved east with snapped and uprooted trees as it crossed York Road and the Gaston County line.
The tornado lasted about 10 minutes.
