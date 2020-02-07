Dad tackles burglar after hearing daughter scream, holds him at gunpoint until deputies arrive

Jason Kane Tillman (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 12:30 PM

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A father and homeowner “turned the tables” on a home invasion suspect and held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Thursday morning at a home on Philadelphia Church Road. Officials say the homeowner was lying in bed when his wife and daughter returned home from a dentist appointment. A short time later, he heard his daughter scream and rushed to her room where he found an intruder.

The report states the father then “tackled” the alleged home invader - identified as 43-year-old Jason Kane Tillman - and held him at gunpoint until deputies, who were already in the area investigating other break-ins, got to the scene.

Tillman was arrested and charged with four counts of felony breaking and entering and one count each of attempted breaking and entering to a building, larceny from a building, and possession of stolen property.

He was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and placed under a $51,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

