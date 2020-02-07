Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announce two-hour delay Friday after severe storms sweep through area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have announced a two-hour delay Friday after severe storms swept through the area Thursday.
CMS will operate on a two hour delay Feb. 7 for all students and staff. The delay provides an opportunity for CMS crews to continue to assess road conditions and receive the latest on power outages in school buildings as a result of Thursday’s severe weather.
Multiple schools districts in the WBTV viewing area have announced closings or delays Friday, one day after dismissing students early due to the threat of severe weather and possible flooding on Thursday.
Cabarrus County Schools and Anson County Schools will be closed for students on Friday, Feb. 7.
Caldwell County Schools, Gaston County Schools, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Kannapolis City Schools, Union County Schools, Lincoln County Schools, Rock Hill Schools, Iredell County Schools, McDowell County Schools and Watauga County Schools announced that they will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday, Feb. 7. Long Shoals Wesleyan Academy and Child Care also announced a two-hour delay.
On Thursday, Alexander County, Anson County, Burke County, Caldwell County, Catawba County, Chester County, Iredell-Statesville Schools, Kannapolis City Schools, Lancaster County, Mooresville Graded Schools, Newton-Conover Schools, Rowan-Salisbury and the entire York County School District (which includes Clover, Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York School District One) all announced early dismissal.
Tornado Warnings and Watches were issued for several parts of the WBTV viewing area Thursday morning.
With a few rounds of rain earlier this week, the ground is quite saturate so areal flooding is of great concern to those who have interests along any of our region’s riverbeds.
Overall, we’re anticipating steady rain through the rest of the day with a few breaks during the late morning hours. Rainfall totals will range between 3-4 inches with higher amounts possible in isolated areas.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.