Voluntary evacuation called for areas along South Fork River in Gaston Co. due to flooding threat

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency officials have called for a voluntary evacuation for areas along the South Fork River in Gaston County due to a flooding threat Thursday.
Gaston County Emergency Management is calling for a voluntary evacuation of portions of the towns of Cramerton, Lowell and McAdenville along the South Fork River.
The affected area in Cramerton includes Riverside Drive between 4th 5th and 6th Streets and Goat Island Park. In Lowell, the affected area is Catawba Run Road and in McAdenville, the affected area is Lakeview Drive adjacent to Pharr Yarns.
The Cramerton and Lowell Police Departments are going door to door in the affected areas alerting residents of the danger of flooding. Additionally, the Cramerton Fire Station has been evacuated to protect equipment and insure availability in the event it is needed.
The South Fork River is expected to rise to 16-18 feet by 1 a.m. which is considered major flood stage.
The Gaston County Office of Emergency Management encourages Gaston County residents living along the South Fork River to use caution in low-lying and flood prone areas, keep alert for rising waters and be prepared to evacuate.
For further information contact the Gaston County Office of Emergency Management at 704-718-5662.
