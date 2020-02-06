Rowan-Salisbury, several Caldwell County schools to dismiss early over flooding

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS) and several Caldwell County schools will dismiss early Thursday due to flood warnings.
RSS says all schools will let out four hours ahead of scheduled. “All afterschool activities are cancelled due to predictions of unsafe weather conditions,” the RSS district posted.
In Caldwell County, Collettesville School, Kings Creek and Happy Valley are all closing. School officials say water is rising in the area.
Threat of torrential rain, gusty winds and flooding is a concern in the Charlotte area through Thursday evening.
With a few rounds of rain earlier this week, the ground is quite saturate so areal flooding is of great concern to those who have interests along any of our region’s riverbeds.
Overall, we’re anticipating steady rain through the rest of the day with a few breaks during the late morning hours. Rainfall totals will range between 3-4 inches with higher amounts possible in isolated areas.
