Rowan County Health Department taking precautions for coronavirus

According to CBS News, the total number of cases in the U.S. was 12 as of Thursday morning, in six different states, but the outbreak was still focused largely in central China, where both the infection rate and the death toll continued to rise. The coronavirus has killed at least 565 people, all but two of them in China. The other two deaths were in Singapore and Hong Kong. More than 28,000 people have been infected with the virus, the vast majority of them in China.