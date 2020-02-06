Rowan County Health Department taking precautions for coronavirus

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Health Department wants residents to know that it is closely monitoring the “rapidly evolving situation related to the 2019 novel coronavirus.”
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Health and the Centers For Disease Control, the risk for North Carolinans to get the coronarvirus is low. There are no confirmed cases in North Carolina as of Thursday.
According to CBS News, the total number of cases in the U.S. was 12 as of Thursday morning, in six different states, but the outbreak was still focused largely in central China, where both the infection rate and the death toll continued to rise. The coronavirus has killed at least 565 people, all but two of them in China. The other two deaths were in Singapore and Hong Kong. More than 28,000 people have been infected with the virus, the vast majority of them in China.
In a news release, the Rowan Health Department says “we are working closely with local, state, and federal partners to manage the latest information related to the virus.”
The release urges residents to remember the basic steps of prevention: hand washing, and staying home if sick.
Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that can cause illnesses as minor as a cold, or as serious as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), according to the World Health Organization.
The viruses can be transmitted from animals to humans; the virus that causes SARS, for example, was originally transmitted to humans from a cat-like animal called a civet. But in some instances, as with this outbreak, they can also be transmitted from one infected person to another.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new virus can cause symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some patients only show mild symptoms and recover, but others have developed life-threatening complications like pneumonia.
The CDC says symptoms of the “2019-nCoV” virus can appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after initial exposure.
