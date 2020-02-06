Person shot and killed inside restaurant in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was shot and killed inside a restaurant in southwest Charlotte Wednesday night.
The incident happened at the La Poblanita Bar and Grill on Westinghouse Boulevard around 9 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.
Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the scene.
When they arrived, they found a male victim inside the restaurant who had been shot. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
A WBTV reporter on scene observed tactical gear and guns drawn at the restaurant.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
