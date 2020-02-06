Mountains and foothills brace for heavy rain

COLLETTESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the forecast for heavy rain and possible flooding over the next two days in the mountains and foothills, emergency crews and DOT are preparing for what might come.
At Collettesville Fire and Rescue, a truck is already loaded with life vests, safety ropes and a boat, just in case.
“We are always ready,” said Alan Walsh.
The concern is if a lot of rain falls in a short amount of time. The hills can act as a funnel and turn a couple of inches of rain into several feet of water in the creeks and streams.
DOT workers were also out, checking roadside ditches and drain lines to make sure they were clear. In some case, they had to use shovels to dig away debris from storm pipe openings.
Crews also pre-positioned road closure signs in case they are needed.
Officials say there is no way to predict with certainty where flooding might happen because every storm is different.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.