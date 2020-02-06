Man wanted for attacking female clerk, inciting riot at Gastonia convenience store

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man who is accused of attacking a female clerk and inciting a riot at a convenience store in Gastonia.
Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 20-year-old Elijah Stowe, 20, wanted in connection to an aggravated assault incident at the Quik Trip on West Franklin Boulevard early Sunday morning.
A female clerk was left with serious injuries to her face after reportedly being struck in the head with a bottle, police say.
Stowe faces charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury, felony inciting to riot, injury to personal property and simple affray.
Video showing the apparent aftermath of the attack spread across Facebook on Sunday.
Anyone with information on Stowe’s location is asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-866-6702. The investigation is continuing and charges against additional people are expected.
Police did not provide any other details.
