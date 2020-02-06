It’s official: Rolling Stones are coming to Charlotte’s BofA Stadium. Find out when.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Theoden Janes/Charlotte Observer) - After a couple of days of teasing, it’s now official: The Rolling Stones on Thursday morning revealed that their critically acclaimed “No Filter Tour” will return to North America for a 15-city run in 2020, and Charlotte is on the list.
The concert is set for July 1 at Bank of America Stadium. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
The Rolling Stones haven’t been here in coming up on a decade and a half; they were last in Charlotte on Oct. 21, 2005, when they christened the opening of the former Charlotte Bobcats Arena (now Spectrum Center) in front of a sold-out crowd as part of its “A Bigger Bang Tour.”
The band will kick off the tour in San Diego on May 8.
It’s been a long time coming for several other cities that will get a visit, including Cleveland; St. Louis; Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; Tampa, Florida; and Vancouver, British Columbia. The band will also perform in Minneapolis; Dallas; Detroit; Pittsburgh; Nashville, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York. The shows will end July 9 with a concert in Atlanta.
Additional details have been posted at the band’s website, www.rollingstones.com.
The Stones’ tour through North America last year was postponed after Mick Jagger had heart surgery, but the band rescheduled those dates and returned triumphantly to the road with a show in Chicago. Another of the rescheduled shows featured the announcement that NASA had named a tiny tumbling stone spotted on the Martian surface after the band.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.