Furman looks to extend streak vs WCU

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have combined to account for 55 percent of Western Carolina's scoring this season and 66 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Furman, Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have scored 57 percent of the team's points this season, including 60 percent of all Paladins points over their last five.