First Alert Thursday for flooding rains and severe storms

After that first batch moves through during the early morning hours, the main line of rain and storms directly associated with the approaching cold front will arrive in the mountains and foothills late Thursday morning. At first this line will advance fairly rapidly and will likely be on top of the greater Charlotte area by midday or early afternoon. From this point through midafternoon we will be most vulnerable to damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief isolated tornado. Wind gusts can easily reach the 30 – 40 mph range even in the absence of a full blown storm in your area. With the saturated ground, trees are more vulnerable to tipping over in this strong wind field.