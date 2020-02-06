First Alert Thursday for flooding rains and severe storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight day we’ve noted showers moving in and out of the region, but this rain is merely a preview of much more to come. A large storm system in the middle of the country is heading into the Carolinas on Thursday and the first round of rain out ahead of it will make an appearance around daybreak Thursday. These showers will contain heavier rain and a few could reach full blown thunderstorm status.
After that first batch moves through during the early morning hours, the main line of rain and storms directly associated with the approaching cold front will arrive in the mountains and foothills late Thursday morning. At first this line will advance fairly rapidly and will likely be on top of the greater Charlotte area by midday or early afternoon. From this point through midafternoon we will be most vulnerable to damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief isolated tornado. Wind gusts can easily reach the 30 – 40 mph range even in the absence of a full blown storm in your area. With the saturated ground, trees are more vulnerable to tipping over in this strong wind field.
Beyond the window of severe weather risk early Thursday afternoon, the frontal boundary is forecast to stall which will allow many more hours of rain to continue to fall across our region. Rainfall totals will most likely fall within the two to four inch range with localized heavier amounts. Flash Flood Watches have been posted across our entire region with the South Fork Catawba already under a Flood Warning from Thursday evening to Friday evening.
Stay safe!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
