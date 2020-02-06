First Alert: Heavy rain, strong storms create potential for flooding across the Carolinas today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as torrential downpours, gusty winds and rising floodwaters will impact the WBTV viewing area through Thursday evening.
The primary concern Thursday morning is heavy rain leading to localized flooding. With a few rounds of rain earlier this week, the ground is quite saturate so areal flooding is of great concern to those who have interests along any of our region's riverbeds.
Overall, we’re anticipating steady rain through the rest of the day with a few breaks during the late morning hours. Rainfall totals will range between 3-4 inches with higher amounts possible in isolated areas.
The window of opportunity for the severe storms occurs mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours as a cold fronts collides with an very unstable air mass mainly situated along and south of the I-85 corridor. In addition to heavy rain and thunderstorms, expect damaging winds along with the potential for a few tornadoes as this aggressive storm system crawls further east across the Carolinas.
A surge in southwesterly moisture and high temperatures well above-average this afternoon in the upper 60s are key ingredients for stronger storms during the second half of the day.
The stormy activity will wane shortly after sunset with a few lingering showers possible Thursday night. Cooler air will rush in behind the front, giving way to a few snow showers in the higher elevations Friday morning.
Meanwhile, the rest of the region should anticipate drier and cooler conditions to end the workweek. Overnight temperatures in the Piedmont and foothills will fall to the 40s as we go into Friday morning.
Another wave of rain will race through on Saturday before a short-lived period of drier returns Sunday.
