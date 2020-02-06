Emergency management officials warn residents about potential for severe weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management have had severe weather advisory fliers delivered to homes along lakes in the Charlotte area. The fliers are intended to let residents know that they should be paying close to attention to weather forecasts and lake levels.
The region is expected to get heavy rain Thursday, and flooding is predicted to be a possibility.
“I think oh lord not again,” said Vickie Sigmon, a Mount Holly resident who lives along Mountain Island Lake.
Homeowners like Sigmon still have fresh memories of the devastating floodwaters that damaged some houses along Mountain Island Lake last June. At the time, many residents blamed Duke Energy for their management of the water levels. Some homeowners felt they didn’t receive enough notice that water levels would be rising so rapidly.
“There needs to be another way to manage the water so that it doesn’t build up so much, I know they have to let it out but it’s crazy the way it goes up sometimes. It’s so fast,” explained Sigmon.
In an interview with WBTV Wednesday, a representative from Duke Energy addressed concerns about the water levels.
“We have essentially twice the capacity in our upper lakes on the Caatawba River system than we did during the record rainfall associated with the high water event back in June of 2019,” said Duke Energy spokesperson Tom Pettit.
Emergency management officials have been working to make sure people who live along the lake are aware of any safety concerns associated with the heavy rain and potential flooding.
They are encouraging residents to continue checking lake levels through Duke Energy’s online tools.
“It’s still hard to predict exactly what we’re gonna see so we just want people to be mostly situationally aware so they can know and be ahead of the game if anything does happen,” said Hannah Sanborn, emergency management planner and public information officer for Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management.
Sigmon said it’s a helpless feeling sitting and waiting for the rain to arrive. She explained that she and her neighbors are looking out for one another.
"You can’t stop it. It’s fast. It’s rapid water and it comes pretty fast so there’s not much you can do,” said Sigmon.
Sanborn said residents who live along local lakes are encouraged to monitor water levels on duke-energy.com and via the Duke Energy Lake View mobile app.
