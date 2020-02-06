Deputies searching for two missing teenagers from Joint Base Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are searching for two missing teenagers from Joint Base Charleston.
Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Kaitlyn Pontis and 17-year-old Shanea Wilson. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office released pictures of the missing teens.
They were last seen on the base on Monday, and deputies say they believe the teens possibly ran away together.
“Shanea was last seen in the area of the Goodwill store at 6603 Rivers Avenue on February 4th wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved blue pullover,” CCSO officials said." Kaitlyn was last seen in pink sweatpants and a black shirt."
If anyone has any information you are asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200.
