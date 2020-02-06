CMS opts to keep students in school amid Thursday’s severe storms, saying it’s safer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Joe Marusak/Charlotte Observer) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will keep students in school and not dismiss them early because of the severe storms moving through Mecklenburg County on Thursday.
Officials said they feel it is safer to keep students in their buildings.
“We are aware of the severe weather impacting Mecklenburg and neighboring counties and are keeping a close watch,” CMS officials said in a statement. “CMS feels it is safer for students to remain at school for the entire school day.”
Sports and other after-school activities are canceled, CMS announced at about noon.
ASEP, the CMS after-school program, and mid-year graduation will continue as planned.
Other school systems in the Charlotte region dismissed students early.