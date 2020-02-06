2 arrested after shots fired into vehicle over tire repair

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have arrested two people after shots were fired into an occupied vehicle during a dispute over a tire repair in Lincoln County.
Deputies were dispatched to Hilltop Road in Lincolnton about a disturbance involving a gun. A man told deputies that he went to have two tired worked on at the repair shop of 52-year-old Gerald Cline.
There was an argument over the price of the work that escalated into a disagreement. The man decided to pay and got into the vehicle to get his wallet.
When the man looked out the window, deputies say he saw Cline pointing a gun at him. He said he became scared and attempted to leave in the vehicle but was blocked in by a Ford Explorer driven by Wendi Burton.
Deputies say Cline then fired two shots into the engine compartment of the vehicle, disabling it. After this, the man and another person with him moved away from the area and waited on officers to arrive.
Cline was charged with one felony count of discharging a weapon into occupied property and one misdemeanor count each of false imprisonment, injury to personal property and conspiracy. He was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Wendi Burton, 43, was charged with common law obstruction of justice, common law false imprisonment and conspiracy.
